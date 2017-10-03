Australia job ads pause in Sept after strong run-ANZ

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements were unchanged in September following six straight months of increases and remained sharply higher than a year ago, a survey showed on Tuesday.

A monthly survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements were flat in September, compared to august when they rose 1.7 percent.

Ads of 180,700 were up a healthy 12.5 percent on September last year and still near their highest since at least 2011.

“Some moderation in job ads is not too surprising after a solid six-month run,” said ANZ senior economist, Felicity Emmett.

“Similarly, employment has grown solidly for the past 11 months, catching up to and in some cases even overshooting forward labour market indicators.”

Jobs growth has surged this year, according to the official measure of employment, nudging the jobless rate down to 5.6 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)