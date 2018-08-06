Australia job advertisements rise 1.5 pct in July-ANZ

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet bounced in July, a survey showed on Monday, though the total number of ads had still plateaued in recent months.

Figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose 1.5 percent in July, from June when they slipped 1.7 percent. Annual growth in ads picked up to 7.3 percent, from 6.9 percent in June.

Ads have been running around 177,000 to 178,000 per week since January.

“Encouragingly the weakness in ANZ Job Ads in June did not continue into July,” said ANZ’s head of Australian economics David Plank. “But reflecting the plateau in the level of job ads since the start of the year the monthly trend has softened considerably.”

The trend measure of ads dipped 0.2 percent in July, the first monthly fall in four years.

The government measure of jobs growth has also slowed earlier in the year but rebounded strongly in June, in line with the official measure of vacancies which jumped to an all-time high in the three months to May. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)