Australia Oct job ads up, annual growth slowest since April 2015

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet inched higher in October after falling for two consecutive months while annual growth was the slowest since April 2015, a survey showed on Monday.

Figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements added 0.2 percent in October, from September when they fell 0.8 percent.

Ads averaged 175,905 a week, 3.6 percent higher than in October last year. That was a slowdown from 5.1 percent in August and a peak above 14 percent in early 2017. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes)