REFILE-Australia job advertisements fall again in Feb

(Fixes year-before comparison period to February in last paragraph)

SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet slipped for a fourth straight month in February, posting its biggest annual decline in five years, a survey showed on Monday.

Figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell 0.9 percent in February, from January when they dipped 1.7 percent.

Ads averaged 169,568 a week, 4.3 percent lower than in February last year. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam Holmes)