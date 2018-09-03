FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 1:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Australian job advertising slows in August - survey

1 Min Read

(Attaches to alert)

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet eased in August, a survey showed on Monday, while annual growth slowed to 5.1 percent.

Figures from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements dipped 0.6 percent in August, from July when they had bounced 1.4 percent.

Ads have been running around 177,000 to 178,000 per week since January.

“After a strong rise in January, ANZ job dds have followed a sawtooth pattern, in seasonally adjusted terms, leaving the level little different from the start of the year,” said ANZ’s head of Australian economics David Plank.

“The level of ANZ job ads is still consistent with further growth in employment. Job ads are no longer pointing to a further decline in the unemployment rate, however.” (Reporting by Swati Pandey Editing by Eric Meijer)

