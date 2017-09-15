FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Engie gets 2 bids for Loy Yang B power plant in Australia -sources
September 15, 2017 / 4:10 AM / a month ago

France's Engie gets 2 bids for Loy Yang B power plant in Australia -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France’s Engie SA has received final bids from Chinese-owned Alinta Energy and private Australian firm Delta Electricity for the Loy Yang B coal-fired power plant in Australia, two people familiar with the process said on Friday.

A final decision on the sale - which analysts have estimated could fetch up to $1 billion - is expected by before the end of this year, an Engie spokesman said, declining to comment on the bids.

Loy Yang B, located in Victoria state, is co-owned by Engie and Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co.

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, owner of Alinta, and Delta Electricity declined to comment.

Reporting by Sonali Paul and Paulina Duran; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
