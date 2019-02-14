Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2019 / 5:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Queensland Rail says expects to repair flooded track within 6 months

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Queensland Rail said on Thursday that it expects a rail track hit by flooding this month that has disrupted zinc shipments from major producers like Glencore to be fixed within the next six months.

“There is certainly a lot of work to do, but at this stage we anticipate rectification of the line ahead of the 6-12 months being reported,” the rail operator said in a statement.

Queensland Rail did not say where the 6-12 month estimate was reported. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)

