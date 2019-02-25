Australia's Queensland Rail says to repair flooded track as early as end-April

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Queensland Rail said on Monday that it expects a railway hit by flooding this month that has disrupted zinc shipments from major producers such as Glencore to be fixed as early as April, down from an estimate of as long as six months.

“Our coordinated recovery crew will allow us to condense the Mount Isa Line’s repair time down to eight to twelve weeks, subject to favourable weather and construction conditions,” Queensland Rail chief executive Nick Easy said in a statement.

“That would have us reopening the line between late April and mid-May 2019.” (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)