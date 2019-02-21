Aussie slides as China's Dalian port bans Australian coal imports

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar tumbled on Thursday after customs at China’s northern Dalian port banned imports of coal from major supplier Australia.

The Aussie was down 0.85 percent at $0.7102. The currency was already on the back foot after a forecast of an interest rate cuts from a major Australian bank earlier on Thursday.

The indefinite ban on coal imports from Australia, effective since the start of February, comes as major ports elsewhere in China prolong clearing times for Australian coal to at least 40 days. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)