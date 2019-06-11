Asset manager GAM hires Alison Wallis to lead institutional business in Australia

MELBOURNE, June 11 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG said it has hired Alison Wallis to drive its institutional business in Australia.

GAM said it has seen growing interest from Australian superannuation funds for its products such as one backed by insurance-linked securities, and another that invests in derivatives based on equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC).

Globally, GAM managed CHF 137.4 billion ($138.79 billion) in assets as of the end of March 2019.

Wallis joins GAM from Sydney-based investment manager Brookvine, where she spent six years as director, before which she worked at Deutsche Bank.

GAM suffered heavy redemptions from its Absolute Return Bond Fund last year after it suspended an investment director. ($1 = 0.9900 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)