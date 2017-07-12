Fare dinkum? Australia fined for trying to take his fridge on the train

July 12 (Reuters) - What's a man to do if he doesn't have a ute?

Two train commuters in Australia had a creative answer to that question, when they showed that without a truck, known in Australian slang as a "ute", furniture can be transported cheaply by public transport.

In two separate incidents at Bowen Hills train station in Brisbane, men single-handedly moved a couch and a fridge on trains, as seen in CCTV footage released by Queensland Rail on Tuesday.

"Please book a removalist", was the rail network's advice in a tweet tagged #TrainEtiquetteTuesday, a series it has prescribing better commuter behaviour.

The man moving the fridge wheeled it on a trolley onto a train but was shortly discovered by transit officers, who fined him $250 for his oversized item. He was also fined for fare dodging, media reported.

Both incidents were filmed in April.

It is illegal to board a train on the Queensland Rail system with an item that cannot be stored below a seat, in an overhead rack, or in a designated storage area. (Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Robert Birsel)