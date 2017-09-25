FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia PM says to curb LNG exports if producers do not fill shortfall
September 25, 2017

Australia PM says to curb LNG exports if producers do not fill shortfall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government will curb liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in 2018 if the three gas export plants on the east coast fail to fill a projected shortfall, which is bigger than previously expected.

“If we are not able to receive the assurances from the industry to our satisfaction and that of the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), then we will impose those export controls,” Turnbull told reporters following a meeting with top ministers and the competition watchdog.

Reporting by Sonali Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
