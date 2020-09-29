Australian state green lights Santos $2.6 billion Narrabri gas project

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - An Australian state panel on Wednesday approved a controversial A$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion) gas project planned by Santos Ltd STO.AX, clearing the biggest hurdle to a development that could help fill a supply gap expected from 2024.

The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission said it has imposed strict conditions on a “phased” approval of the Narrabri coal seam gas project, after thousands of critics raised fears it would drain and contaminate groundwater, damage the Pilliga state forest and worsen climate change.

“Following its detailed deliberations, the Commission concludes the project is in the public interest and that any negative impacts can be effectively mitigated with strict conditions,” the commission said.

The Narrabri project, 520 km (320 miles) northwest of Sydney, could meet up to half of the state’s gas needs, helping to replace gas from the rapidly depleting Bass Strait fields that have supplied Australia’s southeastern states for 50 years.

The Australian government has the final say on the project. It is expected to approve it as part of a strategy unveiled this month seeking to boost gas supplies, drive down energy prices and fuel a manufacturing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Santos has said if the project is approved, it would spend 12 to 18 months doing appraisal drilling on its acreage before making a final investment decision (FID) on the project, on which it has already spent A$1.5 billion.

“We’d aim for an FID within basically a couple of years,” Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher told Reuters in an interview on Aug. 20.

To help deal with concerns about the impact of the project on groundwater, the commission will require Santos to provide more information on its groundwater modeling before allowing the project to move from appraisal drilling to construction.

($1 = 1.4004 Australian dollars)