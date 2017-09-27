Australia PM Turnbull says gas companies agree to domestic supply deal

SYDNEY, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday gas companies have agreed to a two-year domestic supply deal to plug a projected shortfall in the country’s east, preventing threatened government intervention in the export market.

The agreement heads off a the possibility of Australia forcibly curbing exports from liquefied natural gas plants operated by Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Origin Energy Ltd and Santos Ltd.

“They have indicated or stated that they will provide a similar guarantee over two years,” Turnbull told reporters in Sydney after meeting with the three companies. “They have stated that they will offer first, as a first priority, domestic customers any uncontracted gas in the future as a priority.” (Reporting by Jane Wardell and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)