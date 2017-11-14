FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australians support same-sex marriage in survey, paving way for legislation
November 14, 2017 / 11:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australians support same-sex marriage in survey, paving way for legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The majority of Australians support the country becoming the 26th nation to legalise same-sex marriage, the results of a survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

More than three quarters of the country’s eligible voters took part in the non-compulsory survey. The poll is non-binding but the government has pledged to put a proposal to parliament if voters were in favour of same-sex marriage.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 61.6 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of same-sex marriage, with 38.4 percent opposing. (Reporting By Colin Packham and Jane Wardell; Editing by Michael Perry)

