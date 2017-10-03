FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than half of eligible Australians vote in same-sex marriage ballot
#Target LGBT
October 3, 2017 / 3:12 AM / in 17 days

More than half of eligible Australians vote in same-sex marriage ballot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday 9.2 million people, or 57.5 percent of eligible voters, have cast their votes in a ballot on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised.

Australians began voting last month in the non-binding poll, conducted by post, to inform the government on whether voters wanted Australia to become the 25th nation to permit same-sex marriage. The results of the poll will be declared on Nov. 15. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)

