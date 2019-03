MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Friday it has suspended mining and shipping operations from its McArthur River zinc mine (MRM) in northern Australia as part of its cyclone preparations.

“MRM is preparing for Cyclone Trevor in line with our standard cyclone procedures,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“We are suspending mining operations onsite and shipping operations at Bing Bong loading facility.” (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)