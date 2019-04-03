Australia's GrainCorp to separate its global malting business

April 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd on Thursday said it will separate its global malting business into a new company, which will be listed on the Australian stock exchange.
The new company, dubbed MaltCo, will consist of GrainCorp’s malting and craft brewing distribution business, the company said in a statement.
If the separation goes through, the company’s shareholders will receive MaltCo shares in proportion to their shareholdings in GrainCorp, while also retaining their GrainCorp shares.
Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese