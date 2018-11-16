Financials
Australian regulator flags higher capital requirements for health insurers

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s prudential regulator said on Friday it would review whether private health insurers should set aside more capital to protect policy holders.

“The review may conclude that minimum regulatory capital requirements should be lifted to better reflect the risks faced by the industry,” Geoff Summerhayes, a board member of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), said in a statement.

The regulator said it would soon begin consulting private health insurers and expected to release a discussion paper next year. (Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates)

