China says hopes Australia will create equal environment for foreign investors

BEIJING, June 11 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that it hopes the Australian government will create an equal and non-discriminatory environment for foreign investors and protect the legal interests of all investors including Chinese firms.

In response to a question about Australia’s proposed changes to its foreign investment law, Gao Feng, ministry spokesman told reporters that China was paying attention to the matter and would assess the impact of the changes.

Last week, Australia announced the biggest shakeup of its foreign investment laws in almost half a century, including giving the government the power to force the sale of a business if it creates a national security risk.