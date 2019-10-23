Bain Capital pulls plug on Retail Zoo IPO in Australia

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bain Capital will not launch a management roadshow for the potential listing of Boost Juice owner Retail Zoo due to market volatility, a Bain Capital spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

This is the latest in a series of recent listings that have been nipped in the bud, including one hailed as the country’s biggest of the year - private equity giant KKR & Co and partners cancelling the float of lender Latitude Financial last week.

A float for MPC Kinetic, a coal seam gas services firm, also fell through after buyers could not be found at desired prices.

“Market conditions will be monitored going forward,” the Bain Capital spokesman added. (Reporting by Paulina Duran and Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)