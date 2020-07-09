Basic Materials
July 9, 2020 / 11:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia ships record volume of iron ore to China in June

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s shipments of iron ore to China from the world’s top export hub of Port Hedland climbed to a record of 46.2 million tonnes in June, data from the port authority showed on Friday.

Shipments rose by 7% from May’s figure of 43.18 million tonnes, and were up by 10% from the same month last year, the data showed.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners: BHP Group,, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below