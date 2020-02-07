Australia's iron ore ports cleared ahead of cyclone -Pilbara Ports Authority

MELBOURNE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s iron ore ports have been cleared ahead of a cyclone, the port authority said on Friday. “The Port of Port Hedland has moved to Cyclone Alert Stage 3 – Clear Port,” Pilbara Ports Authority said in a notice. “The Port Of Dampier has completed Stage 3 – Clear Port and will be moving to shut down,” it said. Port Hedland is the world’s biggest export point for iron ore and is used by BHP Group and Fortescue while Rio Tinto exports out of Port of Dampier. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)