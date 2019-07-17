Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 11% in June

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal rose more than 11% in June from a month earlier, port data released on Wednesday showed.

Iron ore shipments to China from the world’s biggest iron ore port totalled 42 million tonnes in June, compared with May’s 37.8 million tonnes, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.