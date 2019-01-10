Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 14 pct in Dec

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal rose 14 percent in December from a month earlier, port data released on Thursday showed.

Iron ore shipments to China from the world’s biggest iron ore port totalled 37.4 million tonnes in December, compared with November’s 32.9 million tonnes, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting. (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)