Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China slip in October

MELBOURNE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal, the world’s biggest iron ore port, slipped 0.7% in October from a month earlier, port data showed on Wednesday.

Shipments to China totalled 35.78 million tonnes in October, down from 36.05 mln tonnes in September, the Pilbara Ports Authority said.

Overall iron ore shipments were flat at 42.01 million tonnes compared with 41.97 million tonnes in September.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners: BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill.