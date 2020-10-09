Australia's Port Hedland shipments to China down 1% in Sept

MELBOURNE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port Hedland fell 1% in September from a month earlier, data from the Pilbara Ports Authority showed on Friday.

Iron ore exports from Port Hedland in September fell to 39.74 million tonnes from 40.16 million tonnes in August, but rose from 36.05 mln tonnes a year earlier.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners: BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Roy Hill. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)