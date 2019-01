SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp’s Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project has temporarily halted train 3 to address a mechanical issue, a company spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cause of the interruption is being investigated, he said.

“There is no interruption to trains 1 and 2 and we continue to produce LNG and load cargoes,” he said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)