Chevron's Gorgon LNG export plant train 3 in Australia back online -sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp’s Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Australia brought its train 3 back online over the weekend after an unplanned outage, two industry sources said on Monday.

The train had been shut since mid-January to address a mechanical issue, the company had said earlier.

The three-train Gorgon project, one of the world’s largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually from its three trains, according to Chevron’s website.

Chevron is the Gorgon project operator, with its Australian subsidiary holding a controlling 47.3 percent. Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell each have a 25 percent share, and the rest is held by Japan’s Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.