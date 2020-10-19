Australian billionaire buys out Japanese partners' stakes in LNG import project

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Forrest, chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, speaks during a media conference in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest has bought the stakes of Japan’s JERA and Marubeni Corp in an LNG import terminal in the state of New South Wales to help speed up the project, his company Squadron Energy said on Tuesday.

Squadron acquired Marubeni’s 30.1% interest and JERA’s 19.9% stakes in Australian Industrial Energy, which is developing the project, for an undisclosed price.

JERA, the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer, is owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power.

“Squadron Energy is committed to the expedited development of the gas import terminal with the objective of having the capacity to supply 70% of NSW’s gas needs by late 2022,” Squadron Energy said in a statement.