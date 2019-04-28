UPDATE 1-Australian Port Kembla LNG import terminal wins state approval

* Port Kembla LNG needs to line up gas customers

* Targets final investment decision in mid-2019

* Aims to deliver first gas in late 2020 (Adds state, company comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, April 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s New South Wales state on Monday approved plans by a Japanese-backed consortium to build a A$250 million ($176 million) liquefied natural gas import terminal at Port Kembla, looking to cut gas prices and avert a supply shortage.

The Port Kembla project is the first of five proposed LNG import terminals in Australia to receive planning approval. All of them are looking to help plug a looming supply shortage expected in the country’s southeast in the 2020s.

Australian Industrial Energy, the joint venture planning to build the berth for a floating LNG import facility at Port Kembla, about 100 km (60 miles) south of Sydney, said with the approval in hand it would focus on lining up gas customers.

It is aiming to make a final investment decision around the middle of this year.

“This terminal could supply 70 per cent of our State’s annual gas demand and help ease the cost of energy bills for NSW families and small business owners,” New South Wales Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean said in a statement.

The joint venture partners are Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Squadron Energy, Japan’s JERA Co, the world’s biggest buyer of LNG, and Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corp .

If they decide to go ahead with the project in the middle of this year, first gas could be delivered by late 2020, they said.

“We look forward to providing the best solutions to secure stable and competitive gas supply for the businesses and people of NSW by utilising our own expertise as one of the world’s largest LNG players,” JERA’s head of upstream resources, Gaku Takagi, said in a statement.

JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power.