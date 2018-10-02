FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018

Japan's Inpex ships 1st condensate cargo from Ichthys project

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp, Japan’s top explorer, said it has shipped its first condensate export cargo from the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

An Inpex spokesman said it shipped the 350,000 barrels cargo from the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility on Monday, but did not provide more details.

Reuters reported last month that Inpex sold 350,000 barrels of Ichthys condensate to load over Sept. 28 to Oct. 8 in a tender to Exxon Mobil Corp.

Inpex said in August that it expected the $40 billion Ichthys project to start shipping condensate, LNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in that order from around end-September to end-December. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
