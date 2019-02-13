Australian producers plan LNG plant maintenance from April-Sept

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum and Chevron Corp have planned major maintenance works at their liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Western Australia over April to September.

Woodside has planned major maintenance at its 4.9 million-tonnes-per-annum Pluto LNG facility for about one month from April to May, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

It has also planned major maintenance at its North West Shelf project’s Goodwyn A platform train 2 for 21 days and LNG train 1 for 19 days, both in July, she said.

An integrated North West Shelf project maintenance is also planned for September, including major work on LNG train 5 for 19 days, fractionation for 14 days, North Rankin Complex for 19 days and North Rankin train 2 for 20 days, she said.

Separately, Chevron said it has planned work at its Gorgon LNG facility from May 23 to July 9 that will involve the shutdown of a little more than half a train.

The three-train Gorgon project, one of the world’s largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually from its three trains, according to Chevron’s website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE; Editing by Tom Hogue)