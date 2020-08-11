Australia's APLNG plans plant maintenance over 2020-2021 - notice

Company News
    SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas
(APLNG) plant on Curtis Island off the east coast has planned maintenance in
stages over this year and next, according to a notice on the Australia Energy
Market Operator (AEMO) website. 
    The maintenance will be held in August and September this year and in March,
May, July, August and October next year, according to the notice.
    The longest maintenance period will be on one Train, or production unit,
over mid-July to mid-August next year.     
    APLNG, co-owned by ConocoPhillips, Origin Energy and
China's Sinopec, is a 9 million-tonne-a-year project.
    LNG producers in Queensland, Australia voluntarily submit information on
production maintenance at their facilities to the AEMO. The guidance is subject
to change.    
 Facility                Dates                                Capacity
 APLNG (Curtis Island)   Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 12, 2020        0.5 Train outage
 APLNG (Curtis Island)   Sept. 1, 2020 to Sept. 9, 2020       0.5 Train outage
 APLNG (Curtis Island)   March 2, 2021 to March 5, 2021       0.5 Train outage
 APLNG (Curtis Island)   May 23, 2021 to May 26, 2021         0.5 Train outage
 APLNG (Curtis Island)   July 12, 2021 to Aug. 10, 2021       1 Train outage
 APLNG (Curtis Island)   Oct. 5, 2021 to Oct. 12, 2021        0.5 Train outage
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
