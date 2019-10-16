Company News
Chevron plans maintenance at Gorgon LNG export plant in Australia

    SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is
planning to conduct maintenance rounds at its Gorgon liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project through two separate periods this year
and in 2020, according to a notice on the energy company's
website.
    The company planned to shut more than half an LNG train at
the facility from Oct. 11 to Nov. 29, and more than 1 LNG train
over May 23-July 11, next year, according to the notice. 
    A company spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment. 
    The three-train Gorgon project, one of the world's largest
natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG
annually from its three trains, according to Chevron's website.
    Chevron is the Gorgon project operator, with its Australian
subsidiary holding a controlling 47.3%. Exxon Mobil Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell each have a 25% share, and the
remainder is held by Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas
 and JERA.    
    
 Expected dates               Scope of train shutdown
   11/10/2019 - 29/11/2019  Shutdown of more than one-half of
                            a train, but not greater than one
                            LNG train
  23/05/2020 - 11/07/2020   Shutdown of more than one LNG
                            train, but not bigger than
                            one-and-a-half LNG trains
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
