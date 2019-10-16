UPDATE 1-Chevron starts maintenance at Gorgon LNG export plant in Australia

(Adds comment from Chevron) SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has started maintenance work at one of three trains at its Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant and plans to conduct another next year, according to a notice on the energy company's website. The company planned to shut more than half an LNG train at the facility from Oct. 11 to Nov. 29, and more than 1 LNG train over May 23-July 11, next year, according to the notice. A company spokesman confirmed that Gorgon Train 1 was currently under maintenance, and said the work had been scheduled into customer cargo deliveries. The three-train Gorgon project, one of the world's largest natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG annually, according to Chevron's website. Chevron is the Gorgon project operator, with its Australian subsidiary holding a controlling 47.3%. Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell each have a 25% share, and the remainder is held by Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA. Expected dates Scope of train shutdown 11/10/2019 - 29/11/2019 Shutdown of more than one-half of a train, but not greater than one LNG train 23/05/2020 - 11/07/2020 Shutdown of more than one LNG train, but not bigger than one-and-a-half LNG trains (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard Pullin)