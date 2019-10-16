Company News
October 16, 2019 / 4:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Chevron starts maintenance at Gorgon LNG export plant in Australia

 (Adds comment from Chevron)
    SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp has
started maintenance work at one of three trains at its Gorgon
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant and plans to conduct
another next year, according to a notice on the energy company's
website.
    The company planned to shut more than half an LNG train at
the facility from Oct. 11 to Nov. 29, and more than 1 LNG train
over May 23-July 11, next year, according to the notice. 
    A company spokesman confirmed that Gorgon Train 1 was
currently under maintenance, and said the work had been
scheduled into customer cargo deliveries.
    The three-train Gorgon project, one of the world's largest
natural gas projects, can produce 15.6 million tonnes of LNG
annually, according to Chevron's website.
    Chevron is the Gorgon project operator, with its Australian
subsidiary holding a controlling 47.3%. Exxon Mobil Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell each have a 25% share, and the
remainder is held by Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas
 and JERA.    
    
 Expected dates               Scope of train shutdown
   11/10/2019 - 29/11/2019  Shutdown of more than one-half of
                            a train, but not greater than one
                            LNG train
  23/05/2020 - 11/07/2020   Shutdown of more than one LNG
                            train, but not bigger than
                            one-and-a-half LNG trains
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Richard Pullin)
