It's time to get tough with Facebook after Australia move, senior UK lawmaker says

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Facebook’s move to block all media content in Australia is a staggeringly irresponsible attempt to bully a democracy and will stiffen the resolve of legislators across the world to get tough with the tech giants, a senior British lawmaker said.

“This action - this bully boy action - that they’ve undertaken in Australia will I think ignite a desire to go further amongst legislators around the world,” Julian Knight, chair of the British Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told Reuters.

“We represent people and I’m sorry but you can’t run bulldozer over that - and if Facebook thinks it’ll do that it will face the same long-term ire as the likes of big oil and tobacco,” Knight said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)