UK needs to find a way to deal with Facebook and tech giants, junior minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain needs to find a way of dealing with technology giants such as Facebook after the social media company blocked all news content in Australia, a junior British foreign minister said on Friday.

“Ultimately, we’ve got to as a government, in our country, we got to find a way of dealing with what is now a very very well established, a very important part of people’s lives, which is social media and social media companies,” Foreign Office Minister of State James Cleverly told the BBC.

“We need to find ways of making sure that the commercial relationships with these big tech giants work.”