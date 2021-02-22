UK's culture minister to meet Facebook over Australia news ban

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 7, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British culture minister Oliver Dowden will meet Facebook this week to raise London’s concerns, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday, after the tech company blocked news feeds in Australia last week.

“He is expected to meet Facebook this week,” the spokesman said, declining to give a specific date for the meeting.

“We’re concerned about the access to news being restricted in Australia and we are setting up the Digital Markets Unit as part of the Competition and Markets Authority from April and we will consult on its function later this year.”