Facebook signs letter of intent with three Australian media firms

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen in front of a displayed Australian flag in this illustration photo taken February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Friday said it had signed letters of intent with three Australian media firms, a day after the country’s Parliament passed a law forcing Facebook to pay media companies for content on their platforms.

Facebook said it had signed partnerships with Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media. Commercial agreements will become effective within 60 days if a full deal is signed.