Facebook to restore Australian news pages in coming days

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Social media firm Facebook Inc will restore Australian news pages on its platform over the “coming days”, it said on Tuesday, after reaching agreement with the government to amend legislation that would force it to pay media firms for content.

“We are satisfied that the Australian government has agreed to a number of changes and guarantees that address our core concerns,” Facebook said in a blog posting. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)