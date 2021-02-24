Australian Parliament passes news media bargaining code

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Australian Parliament on Thursday passed the news media and digital platforms mandatory bargaining code that would make it compulsory for Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc to pay media companies for content.

The code will be reviewed within one year of its commencement, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a joint statement.

“The Code will ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public-interest journalism in Australia,” they said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)