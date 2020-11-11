Australia's Fortescue to make major green energy expansion - chairman

FILE PHOTO: Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest speaks during a media conference in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX is embarking on a major global expansion into renewable energy assets and infrastructure, its founder and Chairman Andrew Forrest said on Wednesday.

“We have committed around about A$1 billion ($731 million) out to 2023 and more,” Forrest, Australia’s second-richest person, told investors at its annual general meeting.

“We are building a portfolio of renewable assets, energy producing assets around the world. With scale and innovation, we will be able to ramp up... green hydrogen and green ammonia to deliver low cost energy reliably at industrial scale to customers all over the world.”

($1 = 1.3676 Australian dollars)