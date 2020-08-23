Basic Materials
August 23, 2020 / 11:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rio Tinto cuts CEO, executive bonus after caves blast review

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said on Monday its chief executive and two other board members would not receive a component of their short-term bonuses for 2020 following a review of the company’s destruction of two ancient caves in Australia.

The miner also said in a statement that Rio CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques’ 2016 long-term incentive plan award, due in the first half of next year, will be reduced by about 1 million pounds ($1.31 million). ($1 = 0.7637 pounds) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
