April 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd on Thursday flagged an estimated A$325 million ($233.19 million) hit to cash earnings for the first half of this year as a result of increased provisions for customer refunds.

The lender also announced additional charges of A$525 million after tax in connection with the provisions in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)