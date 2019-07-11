Australian banks hit by telecom outage

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest banks said on Thursday that a telecommunications outage had knocked out some teller machines and branch services.

Westpac Banking Corporation said on Twitter that some automatic teller machines in Sydney were not operating due to a network issue, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia said some of its machines were having issues.

The country’s biggest telecom provider, Telstra Corp Ltd , said it was investigating the issue and that a number of large customers were affected nationwide.