Financials
July 11, 2019 / 6:34 AM / in 2 hours

Australian banks hit by telecom outage

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest banks said on Thursday that a telecommunications outage had knocked out some teller machines and branch services.

Westpac Banking Corporation said on Twitter that some automatic teller machines in Sydney were not operating due to a network issue, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia said some of its machines were having issues.

The country’s biggest telecom provider, Telstra Corp Ltd , said it was investigating the issue and that a number of large customers were affected nationwide.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below