Australia foreign minister Bishop to run for PM - media

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop will stand for leadership of the ruling Liberal party, local media reported on Thursday, after several ministers tendered their resignations and left Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull clinging to power.

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against the former home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, and on Thursday offered to hold a second vote on Friday if he received a letter signed by the majority of the Liberal party.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will also challenge for the top job in any leadership vote, local media reported earlier. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)