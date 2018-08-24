FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 12:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian leadership challenger cleared of breaching constitution - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Peter Dutton, an Australian lawmaker whose challenge set off a leadership battle against Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull this week, can remain in parliament, a senior legal official looking into a potential financial conflict said on Friday.

Turnbull asked the government’s most senior legal adviser on Thursday to provide guidance on whether Dutton - who has financial interests in daycare centres that receive government funding - is eligible to remain in parliament. Australia’s constitution bans lawmakers from benefiting from state funds.

Australia’s solicitor-general concluded Dutton is “not incapable’ of sitting as a member of the House of Representatives”, the lower house of parliament, the ruling seen by Reuters said. (Reporting by Colin Packham Editing by Paul Tait)

