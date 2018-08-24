FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 6:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's new PM says no plans for an early election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s incoming prime minister Scott Morrison hosed down speculation of an early election and said on Friday a severe drought across the country’s east will be his immediate priority.

“I don’t think anyone should be making any plans for an election any time soon,” Morrison, the former treasurer, told reporters in Canberra.

Energy minister Josh Frydenberg will be the new treasurer, Morrison announced after winning a Liberal party leadership vote earlier in the day. (Reporting by Swati Pandey Editing by Paul Tait)

